President Biden delivered remarks today about the Covid-19 vaccine being approved for children age five and up, and Biden actually took a few questions — but not until after he could clear his throat:

With that out of the way, NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor shored up her media hack cred:

Alcindor has TWO jobs — she works for NPR and the DNC simultaneously:

Media activism at its most shameless!

It must be extra frustrating for “journalists” like Alcindor and the Dems to know they worked together and STILL lost to the Republicans.

