President Biden delivered remarks today about the Covid-19 vaccine being approved for children age five and up, and Biden actually took a few questions — but not until after he could clear his throat:

With that out of the way, NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor shored up her media hack cred:

Yamiche Alcindor questioning Biden now. She's pleading with him for a strategy for Democrats in the midterms. Because she's a Democrat activist, not a journalist. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 3, 2021

Yamiche Alcindor of PBS says — in the form of two questions to the president — that Republicans won by “lying” Critical Race Theory. This is an activist, not a journalist. But you already knew that. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2021

Alcindor has TWO jobs — she works for NPR and the DNC simultaneously:

Yamiche Alcindor of taxpayer-funded PBS is lying here, but doesn't care: "What should Democrats possibly do differently to avoid similar losses in November, especially as Republicans are now successfully running on culture war issues & false claims about critical race theory?" pic.twitter.com/vVnc83DMwl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 3, 2021

.@Yamiche Alcindor, Democratic Party hack: "What's your message, though, for Democratic voters, especially black voters who see Republicans running on race, education, lying about critical race theory & they're worried Democrats don't have an effective way to push back on that." pic.twitter.com/0krFGxj5nb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 3, 2021

So glad Yamiche is going to drive the stake right into the ‘22 midterms. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) November 3, 2021

Why isn't our crazy messaging working…she asks! https://t.co/2kPlzetRZP — Stephen827 (@Stephen8271) November 3, 2021

This is revealing. Yamiche, (like so many in the media) says the CRT issue is a lie, and laments that Dems have no effective response. But the Dems' response has been to claim it is a lie. (How else do you respond to a lie?) Cont… https://t.co/CUfzmfAPIb — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 3, 2021

It must be extra frustrating for “journalists” like Alcindor and the Dems to know they worked together and STILL lost to the Republicans.