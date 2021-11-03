President Biden delivered remarks today about the Covid-19 vaccine being approved for children age five and up, and Biden actually took a few questions — but not until after he could clear his throat:
Is he alright? pic.twitter.com/aKec04WQof
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021
With that out of the way, NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor shored up her media hack cred:
Yamiche Alcindor questioning Biden now. She's pleading with him for a strategy for Democrats in the midterms. Because she's a Democrat activist, not a journalist.
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 3, 2021
Yamiche Alcindor of PBS says — in the form of two questions to the president — that Republicans won by “lying” Critical Race Theory. This is an activist, not a journalist. But you already knew that.
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2021
Alcindor has TWO jobs — she works for NPR and the DNC simultaneously:
Yamiche Alcindor of taxpayer-funded PBS is lying here, but doesn't care: "What should Democrats possibly do differently to avoid similar losses in November, especially as Republicans are now successfully running on culture war issues & false claims about critical race theory?" pic.twitter.com/vVnc83DMwl
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 3, 2021
.@Yamiche Alcindor, Democratic Party hack: "What's your message, though, for Democratic voters, especially black voters who see Republicans running on race, education, lying about critical race theory & they're worried Democrats don't have an effective way to push back on that." pic.twitter.com/0krFGxj5nb
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 3, 2021
Media activism at its most shameless!
So glad Yamiche is going to drive the stake right into the ‘22 midterms.
— Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) November 3, 2021
Why isn't our crazy messaging working…she asks! https://t.co/2kPlzetRZP
— Stephen827 (@Stephen8271) November 3, 2021
This is revealing.
Yamiche, (like so many in the media) says the CRT issue is a lie, and laments that Dems have no effective response.
But the Dems' response has been to claim it is a lie. (How else do you respond to a lie?)
Cont… https://t.co/CUfzmfAPIb
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 3, 2021
It must be extra frustrating for “journalists” like Alcindor and the Dems to know they worked together and STILL lost to the Republicans.