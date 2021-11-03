The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series:
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series, beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to capture their first title since 1995 https://t.co/hnkvv0pQTx
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 3, 2021
Considering what happened over the summer, an ensuing event made what happened next a bit awkward:
Rob Manfred looks awkward congratulating the Braves amid loud boos in Houston
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 3, 2021
The MLB commissioner moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on BS narrative from Democrats certainly made his remarks after the game awkward:
Rob Manfred is, not surprisingly, being booed mercilessly.
— Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) November 3, 2021
Holy smokes!!! Manfred getting boooooed BIGLY. #BravesCountry #atlantabraves #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/gJraOvm9zV
— KG (@kgfreestate) November 3, 2021
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred receives much deserved boos from Atlanta Braves fans while delivering their #WorldSeries trophy. He’s lucky it happened in Houston where he just may be able to exit the stadium in one piece. pic.twitter.com/deBmsmwInd
— Cubsquest (@cubsquest1) November 3, 2021
Braves fans certainly haven’t forgotten when Manfred moved the All Star game out of Atlanta #WorldSeries
pic.twitter.com/RSpSEnE3Gv
— Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) November 3, 2021
There couldn’t be a more ironic ending to the 2021 Major League Baseball season:
Braves Fans booing Rob Manfred will have a place in my heart for a long time.
— Auburn Einstein (@AuburnEinstein) November 3, 2021
Hey Rob Manfred, you wouldn’t let us host the All Star Game, so we just won the World Series instead. Wear it, you woke loser.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2021
Sorry, Rob Manfred. Braves win.
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 3, 2021
Watching Manfred get booed gives me life.
— Griffin Gulledge (@griffingulledge) November 3, 2021
What an incredible turn of events.