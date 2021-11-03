The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series:

Considering what happened over the summer, an ensuing event made what happened next a bit awkward:

The MLB commissioner moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on BS narrative from Democrats certainly made his remarks after the game awkward:

Trending

There couldn’t be a more ironic ending to the 2021 Major League Baseball season:

What an incredible turn of events.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Atlanta BravesHouston AstrosmlbRob Manfred