The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series:

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series, beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to capture their first title since 1995 https://t.co/hnkvv0pQTx — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 3, 2021

Considering what happened over the summer, an ensuing event made what happened next a bit awkward:

Rob Manfred looks awkward congratulating the Braves amid loud boos in Houston — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 3, 2021

The MLB commissioner moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta based on BS narrative from Democrats certainly made his remarks after the game awkward:

Rob Manfred is, not surprisingly, being booed mercilessly. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) November 3, 2021

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred receives much deserved boos from Atlanta Braves fans while delivering their #WorldSeries trophy. He’s lucky it happened in Houston where he just may be able to exit the stadium in one piece. pic.twitter.com/deBmsmwInd — Cubsquest (@cubsquest1) November 3, 2021

Braves fans certainly haven’t forgotten when Manfred moved the All Star game out of Atlanta #WorldSeries

pic.twitter.com/RSpSEnE3Gv — Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) November 3, 2021

There couldn’t be a more ironic ending to the 2021 Major League Baseball season:

Braves Fans booing Rob Manfred will have a place in my heart for a long time. — Auburn Einstein (@AuburnEinstein) November 3, 2021

Hey Rob Manfred, you wouldn’t let us host the All Star Game, so we just won the World Series instead. Wear it, you woke loser. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2021

Sorry, Rob Manfred. Braves win. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 3, 2021

Watching Manfred get booed gives me life. — Griffin Gulledge (@griffingulledge) November 3, 2021

What an incredible turn of events.