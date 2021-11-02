As we told you Tuesday evening, Decision Desk HQ called the Virginia governor’s race for Republican Glenn Youngkin. Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe delivered some remarks as the race seemed to be slipping away, but he didn’t congratulate Youngkin at all:

But true to form, McAuliffe did offer his supporters some dance moves:

I wish I could unsee Terry McAuliffe dancing on stage just now pic.twitter.com/bsgUI5Wkju — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 3, 2021

"An upbeat speech and a weird little dance from Terry McAuliffe tonight. Not a concession." – Rachel Maddow.

lol. pic.twitter.com/MBi3L8Ti2n — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 3, 2021

I've seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor's race. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

“An upbeat speech and a weird little dance from Terry McAuliffe” – MSNBC Rachel Maddow pic.twitter.com/NJ4oNUwhzO — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) November 3, 2021

Here’s a slightly different version of that:

sound on 🔊 cc: Terry McAuliffe pic.twitter.com/Lr9AI0V6Th — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 3, 2021

LOL!