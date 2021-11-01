On the day President Biden left for his overseas trip, Nancy Pelosi reminded Democrats to avoid embarrassing him by passing two massive spending bills that are part of his “Build Back Better” agenda. Over in the Senate, Democrat Joe Manchin isn’t as concerned about how Biden looks:

Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't support Biden's $1.75 trillion spending and tax package until he's had time to understand the economic impact https://t.co/b9sGiI7nX5 pic.twitter.com/RuaGci2Fx9 — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 1, 2021

BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin on reconciliation package: "Simply put: I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact that it'll have on our national debt, our economy, and most importantly all of our American people." pic.twitter.com/UETfEZAJ7V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2021

.@Sen_JoeManchin just blew up @JoeBiden hopes for votes on both big bills this week before House goes home for a break unless democratic progressives yield to his demand that they vote 1st on long delayed bipartisan infrastructure bill https://t.co/dI8ulRUrEn — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 1, 2021

This isn’t playing well in lefty media-land and elsewhere:

There was a time, when you and I were young (which wasn’t that long ago!) when a member of the opposition party wouldn’t dare do this to a president when he was abroad on a diplomatic trip. Let alone his own party. — Joshua Zeitz (@JoshuaMZeitz) November 1, 2021

Joe Manchin represents .5% of US population but seems determined to tank Democratic agenda supported by 70-80% of Americans & 96% of Congressional Dems — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 1, 2021

While Joe Manchin has been playing Hamlet on the Build Back Better agenda we have folks struggling to pay for their prescriptions, parents desperate to afford childcare, people struggling to stay in their homes, and a climate emergency that can’t wait. Enough with the BS! — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) November 1, 2021

Ugh. Just nonstop bad faith from @Sen_JoeManchin, cloaked in phony pieties casting him as the only responsible party in town. If he wants to know why people keep accusing him of operating in bad faith, look no further than what he's saying right now. Baloney from top to bottom. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 1, 2021

Last week: Krysten Sinema is the most despised Democrat in the country. This week: Joe Manchin says hold my beer. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 1, 2021

1. This was Mitch McConnell's plan all along. 2. This is what coddling Joe Manchin has done. 3. Sadly, there remains a large group of my fellow Democrats who refuse to see what is right in front of them about Joe Manchin, the second most corrupt member of the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/4Ad0obpM9I — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 1, 2021

The world is full of corrupt and cynical politicians who don’t care to help people. But until I encountered Joe Manchin, I’ve seldom seen someone who takes such carnal pleasure in jerking around millions of lives. pic.twitter.com/Fe9CusViW3 — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) November 1, 2021

Apparently there’s been an impression that a president should automatically have his agenda passed because the same party controls Congress.

Congress makes the law, not the president. It doesn’t matter where that president is in the world. https://t.co/7QWi7M4CIw — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 1, 2021

Reality is hard for some.

Are you arguing that the President, who barely has a majority in either chamber should rule like a monarch? Or, that his pride is worth more than average Americans' bank accounts? https://t.co/eSDBLIEl5D — Big_A (@asomer) November 1, 2021

I see Dems proudly showing their lack of civics education with their attacks in Joe manchin right now 🤡🤡🤡 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) November 1, 2021

Pretty sure Joe Manchin doesn't think Democrats are winning Virginia tomorrow. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 1, 2021

We sure hope that turns out to be the case!