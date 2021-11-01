On the day President Biden left for his overseas trip, Nancy Pelosi reminded Democrats to avoid embarrassing him by passing two massive spending bills that are part of his “Build Back Better” agenda. Over in the Senate, Democrat Joe Manchin isn’t as concerned about how Biden looks:

This isn’t playing well in lefty media-land and elsewhere:

Apparently there’s been an impression that a president should automatically have his agenda passed because the same party controls Congress.

Reality is hard for some.

We sure hope that turns out to be the case!

