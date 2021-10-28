This morning President Biden met with Democrats to attempt to get them to agree on the giant spending bills his administration would like to pass:

Busy morning at the Capitol as Biden meets with Dems in another attempt to move infrastructure & budget bills forward before flying to Europe later today. pic.twitter.com/ASu4l1Nh7h — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 28, 2021

Biden said he wants a vote on both bills, and then Speaker Pelosi said right after she wants a vote today on infrastructure, per sources in room. Biden didn’t specify timeframe. Half the caucus cheered and stood up, chanting “vote, vote” — the other half didn’t. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 28, 2021

Biden to House Dems, per source. “I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 28, 2021

Not surprisingly, Biden didn’t take questions from congressional Democrats:

Biden didn’t take questions from the caucus, members say — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 28, 2021

And now it’s come to this:

New — Pelosi told her members: “Don’t embarrass” the president by voting down the infrastructure bill as he flies overseas, I’m told She also said she would put the infrastructure bill on the floor today and hold the vote open to get the bill through. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 28, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Democratic caucus: Don't "embarrass" the President https://t.co/JucQQvDBB5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 28, 2021

In other words, “I don’t care if supporting these monstrous spending bills costs you re-election, we can’t make Biden look bad!”

I very much hope that the Progressive Caucus does “embarrass” the president — Kirara Decline 🧺 (@CodecMendoza) October 28, 2021

Stay tuned.