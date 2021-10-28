This morning President Biden met with Democrats to attempt to get them to agree on the giant spending bills his administration would like to pass:

Trending

Not surprisingly, Biden didn’t take questions from congressional Democrats:

And now it’s come to this:

In other words, “I don’t care if supporting these monstrous spending bills costs you re-election, we can’t make Biden look bad!”

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: House DemocratsJoe BidenNancy Pelosi