We told you earlier that President Biden appeared to be living up to Trump’s nickname for him when he was spotted dozing off during portions of the climate change conference in Scotland.

Katie Pavlich put it this way:

All that while back in the U.S. we’re dealing with inflation, a border crisis, supply chain problems and many other things.

Trending

Nothing says “dealing with an existential crisis” like dozing off during a meeting about it. Somebody drive an ice cream truck past the building so Biden wakes up!

Up next, Prince Charles — who regularly gets around via private jet — spelled out what’s required to stave off what he says is a dire crisis:

Pavlich also translated that into what’s really going on:

Exactly. Another power and money grab is taking place.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCOP26global warmingKatie PavlichPrince Charles