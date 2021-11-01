We told you earlier that President Biden appeared to be living up to Trump’s nickname for him when he was spotted dozing off during portions of the climate change conference in Scotland.

Katie Pavlich put it this way:

Instead of prioritizing getting American hostages out of Afghanistan, Joe Biden is falling asleep at a climate conference while Blinken cuts a ribbon at the new, American taxpayer funded COP26 Center. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2021

All that while back in the U.S. we’re dealing with inflation, a border crisis, supply chain problems and many other things.

Climate change is such an imminent and dire threat to humanity that Joe Biden fell asleep while people were talking about it — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2021

Nothing says “dealing with an existential crisis” like dozing off during a meeting about it. Somebody drive an ice cream truck past the building so Biden wakes up!

To be fair, he probably sleeps through other dire threats to humanity as well.. — Jim Moore (@MoreCoffeeJim) November 1, 2021

After using an 85-car motorcade to reach the site of his little nap. https://t.co/otjKmwZS3I — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 1, 2021

Up next, Prince Charles — who regularly gets around via private jet — spelled out what’s required to stave off what he says is a dire crisis:

NOW – Prince Charles claims a "vast military-style campaign" is required to marshal a "fundamental economic transition."pic.twitter.com/OA9LkSwfQ4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2021

Pavlich also translated that into what’s really going on:

I have news for you. The United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties has nothing to do with saving the environment and everything to do with…controlling you. Every aspect of your life. https://t.co/yJMcQcTegk — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2021

Exactly. Another power and money grab is taking place.