No wonder President Biden and dozens and dozens of staffers and Cabinet members are out of the country for several days, because they can pretend not to notice the continued implosion of support for this administration. The disaster has gotten too big for Chuck Todd and Meet the Press to ignore:

New NBC News poll pic.twitter.com/VQTX1E0KUu — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) October 31, 2021

WATCH: MSNBC’s Chuck Todd highlights new polling “that is filled with some scary news for the Democrats.” “Americans have lost their confidence in President Biden and their optimism for the country.” pic.twitter.com/A9g82v20gD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2021

Ouch! How much longer can Jen Psaki continue to lie about Biden’s policies being super-popular among Americans?

It's not a mystery. The country is facing a new crisis on every front and Biden is doing NOTHING to deal with them. https://t.co/ssZZW3KLZA — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden and his motorcade of several dozen vehicles are in Europe trying to scare everybody about climate change. It’s not as if this administration wants to draw attention to any other issues, for obvious reasons.

But but no mean tweets, I am right? — Grey Lensman (@GreyLensman5000) October 31, 2021

We can’t help but wonder what some people with Biden buyer’s remorse wouldn’t give for a mean tweet right about now.

“Shocking” but only to journalists.

Pretty amazing poll numbers for @JoeBiden but he's certainly earned them with his gross incompetence on Afghanistan, the border, covid, the economy https://t.co/Cztp5ZQXwO — Bob McMahon (@jrob840) October 31, 2021

The tide is turning and even NBC News can’t ignore it anymore. #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/VTjkcsSB9V — Flyover Zone Patriot 🇺🇸 (@SharkeyTim) October 31, 2021

And this was an NBC poll, lmao #Biden https://t.co/QbXoG5ur4r — 🇺🇸 Jen C – Potential Terror Threat 🇺🇸 (@x_comunicatd) October 31, 2021

It has to be killing them.

Chuck almost looks like he's in pain by actually having to report facts. 🤣 — Mike Hunt (@thongboy67) October 31, 2021

When this is reported by NBC, you know it is bad. #LetsGoBrandon #FJB #FauciLiedDogsDied https://t.co/FLGftMW1OC — Jeff Capell Let's Go Brandon! and Fauci Kills Dogs (@capell_jeff) October 31, 2021

When NBC has to actually report data that they can’t “spin” it shows how Democrat/Socialist are completely failing. #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica https://t.co/eixBKpb9mF — Why First Then How. (@Critica51849364) October 31, 2021

Every day this administration circles a little lower in the drain.