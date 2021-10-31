No wonder President Biden and dozens and dozens of staffers and Cabinet members are out of the country for several days, because they can pretend not to notice the continued implosion of support for this administration. The disaster has gotten too big for Chuck Todd and Meet the Press to ignore:

But wait, there’s more!

Ouch! How much longer can Jen Psaki continue to lie about Biden’s policies being super-popular among Americans?

Trending

Meanwhile, Biden and his motorcade of several dozen vehicles are in Europe trying to scare everybody about climate change. It’s not as if this administration wants to draw attention to any other issues, for obvious reasons.

We can’t help but wonder what some people with Biden buyer’s remorse wouldn’t give for a mean tweet right about now.

“Shocking” but only to journalists.

It has to be killing them.

Every day this administration circles a little lower in the drain.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationJoe Biden