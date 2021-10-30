Yesterday many in the media and on the Left helped spread what turned out to be a hoax (which was obvious from the start to anyone who cared to notice) after photos started going around that purported to show “white supremacists” near Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus. Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was of course happy to help spread the lie. The tweet he quoted has been deleted, but the Swalwell’s tweet has not:

Birds of a feather. https://t.co/FpwO2G6n4m — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 29, 2021

The only “birds of a feather” were Democrats perpetuating the lie. It was all too much for Tucker Carlson, who roasted Swalwell thoroughly and deservedly:

It’s not surprising that @ericswalwell fell for today’s hoax. He’s not a very bright human being pic.twitter.com/a0QaxRPNlr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 30, 2021

Yep, Swalwell had that coming, which is why it’s not surprising he finds Carlson “dangerous to our democracy”:

Yes. Or he's a ruthless businessman who sees Tucker as a sacred cash cow. Either way, it's dangerous to our democracy. https://t.co/HTZOOMcmy4 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 29, 2021

Spreading a racial hoax apparently is NOT dangerous to our democracy.