President Biden was at the Vatican today and met with the Pope ahead of meetings in Scotland that will revolve around climate change:

As President Biden arrives in Europe for the G20 summit and the COP26 climate conference, he will face new challenges that will test his assertion that “America is back at the table.”https://t.co/g0H5YPGrnB — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 29, 2021

Biden heads to Cop26 as climate agenda hangs in balance | First Thing https://t.co/lenPVKqzZo — Guardian news (@guardiannews) October 29, 2021

And no doubt other world leaders are happy to the U.S. has a president whose policy is “America Last” instead of “America First.” Meanwhile, Sharyl Attkisson listed what’s going on while Biden’s focused on making the weather better and the Dems are busy trying to ram through trillions more in spending:

Nobody in charge is even pretending to have a working plan of action to resolve:

Border crisis

Supply chain crisis

Inflation crisis

Gas price hikes

Afghanistan crisis

Rise of China

They simply say they don't really see an end in sight soon. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 29, 2021

Judging from this administration’s reaction — or lack thereof — to these issues, it’s very easy to draw this conclusion:

Yep.