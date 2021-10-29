President Biden was at the Vatican today and met with the Pope ahead of meetings in Scotland that will revolve around climate change:

And no doubt other world leaders are happy to the U.S. has a president whose policy is “America Last” instead of “America First.” Meanwhile, Sharyl Attkisson listed what’s going on while Biden’s focused on making the weather better and the Dems are busy trying to ram through trillions more in spending:

Judging from this administration’s reaction — or lack thereof — to these issues, it’s very easy to draw this conclusion:

Yep.

