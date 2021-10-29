Just coincidentally, as the polls are worsening for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, Democrats and the media spotted something that was supposed to be damaging to Glenn Youngkin. The Left was faux-triggered by “white supremacists” claiming to be Youngkin supporters near the Republican’s campaign bus. As you probably guessed, that isn’t at all what the Democrats would like people to believe.

But fortunately for Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell, the truth and reality aren’t factors when it comes to him wanting to help push any Democrat narrative:

Birds of a feather. https://t.co/FpwO2G6n4m — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 29, 2021

The real “birds of a feather” are Swalwell and the rest of the dishonest liars on the Left.

You are literally too stupid to exist. I see how you were tricked by a spy. They found the dumbest man in America. https://t.co/FH3zGPKthJ — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) October 29, 2021

How did the Chinese ever pull a honeypot over on you? It's a mystery. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2021

You are the dumbest member of Congress — Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) October 29, 2021

One of the most dishonest, that’s for sure.

The dumbest man in Washington has again proven he is incredibly dishonest. https://t.co/7hmFNArLxx — Love you Norm (@cleverhandleguy) October 29, 2021

It's called an attempted smear by association. Because leftists know that @TerryMcauliffe will lose on the issues themselves. No that someone who sleeps with a Chinese spy would care about that…. — COVID19 Paranoia and Cowardice (@ORConservative) October 29, 2021

It's a real mystery how a Chinese spy duped this guy. https://t.co/PzcrWoyN5l — Steve Horvitz (@StevenHorvitz) October 29, 2021

On the intel cmte 🤡 https://t.co/87sMcNi1s1 — SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) October 29, 2021

The Dems have their narrative of the day and won’t care about the truth.

BREAKING: Financial director for Young VA Dems has gone private after being exposed for posing as a white supremacist pic.twitter.com/fbCbafIiZf — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 29, 2021

UPDATE: His Instagram account has now gone private too pic.twitter.com/NeTvhdn0Ub — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 29, 2021

What a shocker (and there’s more). Not that Swalwell will ever be shamed into deleting a tweet.

Your side sent them https://t.co/Jk2E6cmtTr — Western “sturdypilled” Grime (@stonedgrime) October 29, 2021

Man, this guy falls for anything. https://t.co/TDbwVCpajU — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 29, 2021

As long as it conforms to what the Democrats would like everybody to believe, Swalwell’s on board.

I can’t wait for the "fake but accurate" stage of media gaslighting for Terry McAuliffe. 😂 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 29, 2021

You just know the “fact-checks” are on the way!

