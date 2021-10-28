During a Democrat primary debate in 2019, candidate Joe Biden encouraged migrants to “surge to the border.” If that wasn’t enough motivation to join a caravan and come to the U.S., there might eventually be a cash incentive, according to a Wall Street Journal report:
The U.S. is in talks to offer immigrant families separated at the border in 2018 about $450,000 a person in compensation, people familiar with the matter say https://t.co/mmY60OIfHy
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 28, 2021
How’s this for Biden administration “priorities”:
Half a million dollars for people who entered our country illegally.
$1,200 for Americans whose businesses were shut down by the government for a year https://t.co/HbPYroz2kw
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2021
Remember when they told you weren’t allowed to go to work, then said $2,000 was too much? https://t.co/IVvpuPBUBa
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 28, 2021
Maddening.
Hmmm. The Caravan incentive program just got a boost. https://t.co/AfkuYdJyS1
— Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) October 28, 2021
Can I please have $450,000? What the hell https://t.co/kLKGrlIBET
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 28, 2021
You’ll have to do something illegal first that this administration approves of first.
Cross the border illegally, get half a million bucks. I'm sure that will help matters. https://t.co/cYRSKACVf9
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 28, 2021
It's hard to even believe this is real.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 28, 2021
This can't be real…
— Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) October 28, 2021
Put me in a cage at the border for a couple days then please https://t.co/au08C2oLpu
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 28, 2021
Come to America illegally, and @JoeBiden will pay you $400,000 for each illegal family member you bring along with you.
Policies like these is why @TheBabylonBee is struggling to come up with new material. https://t.co/1sYBpx9svR
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 28, 2021
When Biden took office he made it clear that Trump’s days of “America First” were over, and he meant it.
So they break the law and get $450,000 each.
This is how you get Trump again. https://t.co/PQZjoDv1mS
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 28, 2021
Joe Biden wants to give illegal aliens removed under President Trump's zero-tolerance policy $450,000 per person of taxpayer money—payouts more than some families of 9/11 victims received.
Joe Biden's America:
Illegal Aliens First. Americans Last. https://t.co/NuXmsvGzFk
— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) October 28, 2021