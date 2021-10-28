During a Democrat primary debate in 2019, candidate Joe Biden encouraged migrants to “surge to the border.” If that wasn’t enough motivation to join a caravan and come to the U.S., there might eventually be a cash incentive, according to a Wall Street Journal report:

How’s this for Biden administration “priorities”:

Maddening.

Trending

You’ll have to do something illegal first that this administration approves of first.

When Biden took office he made it clear that Trump’s days of “America First” were over, and he meant it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationborder securityDHShomeland securityJoe Biden