During a Democrat primary debate in 2019, candidate Joe Biden encouraged migrants to “surge to the border.” If that wasn’t enough motivation to join a caravan and come to the U.S., there might eventually be a cash incentive, according to a Wall Street Journal report:

The U.S. is in talks to offer immigrant families separated at the border in 2018 about $450,000 a person in compensation, people familiar with the matter say https://t.co/mmY60OIfHy — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 28, 2021

How’s this for Biden administration “priorities”:

Half a million dollars for people who entered our country illegally. $1,200 for Americans whose businesses were shut down by the government for a year https://t.co/HbPYroz2kw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2021

Remember when they told you weren’t allowed to go to work, then said $2,000 was too much? https://t.co/IVvpuPBUBa — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 28, 2021

Hmmm. The Caravan incentive program just got a boost. https://t.co/AfkuYdJyS1 — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) October 28, 2021

Can I please have $450,000? What the hell https://t.co/kLKGrlIBET — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 28, 2021

You’ll have to do something illegal first that this administration approves of first.

Cross the border illegally, get half a million bucks. I'm sure that will help matters. https://t.co/cYRSKACVf9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 28, 2021

It's hard to even believe this is real. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 28, 2021

This can't be real… — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) October 28, 2021

Put me in a cage at the border for a couple days then please https://t.co/au08C2oLpu — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 28, 2021

Come to America illegally, and @JoeBiden will pay you $400,000 for each illegal family member you bring along with you. Policies like these is why @TheBabylonBee is struggling to come up with new material. https://t.co/1sYBpx9svR — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 28, 2021

When Biden took office he made it clear that Trump’s days of “America First” were over, and he meant it.

So they break the law and get $450,000 each. This is how you get Trump again. https://t.co/PQZjoDv1mS — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 28, 2021