The major legislation President Biden hopes to get passed through Congress is experiencing another delay:

NEW Pelosi Dear Colleague: "As you know by now, the House will postpone the vote on the BIF. "The good news is that most Members who were not prepared for a yes vote today have expressed their commitment to support the BIF." pic.twitter.com/bcgBgQHQ2f — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 28, 2021

Even though Biden’s “Build Back Better” spend-a-palooza is in limbo, Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy made a bold statement on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show tonight:

“I think Joe Biden’s first year will go down as possibly the most consequential and impactful first year of any president in our lifetime,” says @ChrisMurphyCT of the Covid rescue plan, the infrastructure bill, and the new Build Back Better package. pic.twitter.com/zaiaweZTjI — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 29, 2021

Just in case anybody thought Sen. Murphy was slinging BS, he reiterated his comments this way:

“No, really you guys, I’m serious!”

Tell me you don’t believe this by telling me you believe this. https://t.co/iKcVqTqhz2 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 29, 2021

I mean nobody will forget it.

Thats for sure. — Smelvis. (@BlueelvisEric) October 29, 2021

We’ll, maybe. Consequently disastrous and negatively impactful. — WindKnot (@kjakcar) October 29, 2021

We don’t doubt Biden will be “impactful,” but there’s more than one way to define that.