President Biden and most Democrats’ dream of a huge multitrillion-dollar spending bill is being held at bay by a couple of Senate Democrats and a few House lefties. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, however, spotted reason for optimism. It appears that Manchin and Sinema are getting dragged on the HuffPost’s homepage:

Uh oh, they’re finished now!

Trending

And what’s with the “pay for the bill” part of the headline?

As we recall the leading Democrats claimed the cost was “ZERO.”

The lefty media tantrums are sure to escalate in the coming days.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterJoe Bidenjoe manchinKyrsten Sinemarachel maddow