The U.S. economy continues to get rougher for working Americans, but Hunter Biden’s budding art career seems to be treating him well enough to outpace inflation.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine told Tucker Carlson exactly how well it’s going for President Biden’s son:

In a couple hundred years, perhaps “Hunter Biden” will be among the greats in art history. Or maybe not.

Excellent idea!

Tags: Government ethicsHunter BidenJoe BidenMiranda DeVine