There are some young “climate activists” near the White House who are reportedly on a hunger strike:

Five young climate activists are on their 7th day of a hunger strike outside the White House to demand government action on climate. One was hospitalized, and now they're all striking on wheelchairs. @ella_nilsen and I talked to them. https://t.co/YE8ck9zF6B — Rachel Ramirez (@rachjuramirez) October 27, 2021

CNN’s Bill Weir then had this take on the situation:

The responses to the posts on @HungerStr1ke show the insult-to-injury digital culture. Gandhi and Cesar Chavez never had to deal with videos of hecklers eating doughnuts while mocking their motives. https://t.co/m1bcwuxgi2 — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) October 27, 2021

My point is not to compare them, but to wonder how we’ll know the next Gandhi when half the public believes that extreme action for an extreme problem is a stunt. If your kid was willing to strike or starve for a livable planet, what do you do? — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) October 27, 2021

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it!

Comparing the silly climate hunger strike kiddies to Gandhi is chef’s kiss 😘 beautiful. — Zach Smith (@nobiggvt) October 27, 2021

Will the media hot takes never end?

If someone is actually eating doughnuts in front of hunger striking climate teens, they deserve a medal. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

"Gandhi never had to deal with tweets" is uh, something. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

Hey hunger strikes worked for Gandhi when he was protesting for Indian independence, no reason they shouldn't for overprivileged suburban teens protesting against India getting air conditioning — Grave Dirge (@iowahawkblog) October 27, 2021

Just thank god he didn't have Twitter. He never would have made it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2021

Right?

Bill, is this satire? — Capt. Carlos (@yeomaine) October 27, 2021

If these “activists” get their way, you can bet dollars to donuts that millions of poor and working class people will have to choose between food and electricity—all for nothing. Where they should be doing this is outside the Chinese embassy. — Joel Engel (@joelengel) October 27, 2021

Remind us what Ghandi was dealing with again? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 27, 2021

I am so tempted to bring my camp stove by these morons and start cooking bacon cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/Wvh3J0MCJL — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 27, 2021

Yeah, Ghandi only got mocked in person, spit on, beaten, and jailed. That's nothing compared to this. Jesus christ, you should be fired for saying something this fucking stupid. https://t.co/WXMRrkQwKL — Admiral Kunkka (@SacredDriver) October 27, 2021

AYFKM? Gandhi was not only heckled, but spit on, yelled at, and…JAILED. For MONTHS. Seeing videos of hecklers pales in comparison. https://t.co/hFO8FjT66L — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 27, 2021

What would we do without CNN-style “journalism”?