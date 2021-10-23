Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn has spotted some evidence that yet another “walls don’t make us safer” Democrat believes there are definitely exceptions to that rule:

Remember when Biden was saying we need to build “bridges, not walls”? Good times:

Except for Dems like Biden, it’s “walls, not bridges” — everybody else is expected to do it the other way around.

It’s also interesting that the president who wants everybody to believe that the oceans will soon rise and engulf the coastline because of climate change decided a house on the beach was a good investment.

