Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn has spotted some evidence that yet another “walls don’t make us safer” Democrat believes there are definitely exceptions to that rule:

Let’s get this straight: Biden uses federal funds to build a wall around his beach house while he refuses to build the wall at our southern border and protect American families. Democrats know walls work. That’s why they use them for themselves. pic.twitter.com/pF7YK0Z4r5 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 23, 2021

Well isn’t that special!

DHS pays over $455k to build 'security fencing' around Biden's beach home https://t.co/vLfoMn8Zmc pic.twitter.com/fejk1KMcDI — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2021

Remember when Biden was saying we need to build “bridges, not walls”? Good times:

We need to: Build bridges, not walls.

Open our arms, not clench our fists.

Focus on the ties that bind us together, not tear each other apart. We need to be what we are at our best: One America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Except for Dems like Biden, it’s “walls, not bridges” — everybody else is expected to do it the other way around.

Wow, a President with the most votes in history and one of the most liked Presidents ever sure does need a lot of fences around him. #stolenelection #dementiapresident https://t.co/QVbJUOVttJ — JMBFrancisco (@JmbFrancisco) October 23, 2021

It’s also interesting that the president who wants everybody to believe that the oceans will soon rise and engulf the coastline because of climate change decided a house on the beach was a good investment.