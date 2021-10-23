The New Jersey gubernatorial election will take place on Tuesday, November 2nd. In the meantime, incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy is taking a rather odd approach when it comes to convincing businesses and people to come to his state:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is calling out Elon Musk for moving Tesla to Texas. In a bid for re-election, Murphy says people come to New Jersey for liberal values, not low costs https://t.co/iMWrwJ8d0c — Bloomberg (@business) October 22, 2021

This is a swing for the “completely out of touch” fences:

The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive says businesses want more for their money. Republican strongholds like Texas and Georgia might have lower taxes, but highly skilled employees at film, digital and other companies want to live in states with progressive stances on abortion, voting rights and gun control, Murphy said Thursday during an interview with Bloomberg News in Newark. “If your business model includes high value-added, highly skilled workforce, we’re on your list,” he said. “We are not going to be the low-cost state to live or work in.”

“You might go bankrupt because of our high taxes and regulations, but in return we make it easier to get an abortion and harder to defend yourself” is a heckuva pitch!

This guy must be from another solar system: we are going to lure companies from low tax states to our wonderfully high, high tax state (oh, and we really have also exceeded our Covid death quotas) because of our "culture" and "values". What a buffoon. — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) October 22, 2021

LOL, all I ever hear is people moving out of New Jersey, not the other way around. — Septicon 🤖🎺 (@septiconwarrior) October 22, 2021

Businesses and people flee liberal tax dungeons. Turn off the lights before you leave. https://t.co/GTBL0N8uLh — TJ Opperman 😷 (@TJOpp63) October 23, 2021

I’m cracking up. You guys keep those lefty values and the ridiculous costs and consequences up there, then. https://t.co/mdr7zy0lRC — Jeff (@JeffsGAH) October 23, 2021

So far the governor’s sales pitch doesn’t seem to be resonating:

It looks like not everybody is clamoring to stay in a state with “liberal values” if it means having no money left.