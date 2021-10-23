We won’t waste your time showing every tweet in a thread from coronavirus fear monger and former Biden Covid adviser Andy Slavitt, but these particular tweets help highlight his continued obsession with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Trending

Jeez, dude, seek help.

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw pointed out what is without a doubt the source of frustration for people like Slavitt:

Slavitt might know that, but he’ll still deny reality in order to try and keep the Democrats’ preferred narrative on life support.

We couldn’t help but notice that Slavitt didn’t have any criticism reserved for governors of states where cases of the virus are currently the highest in the nation.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy SlavittChristina PushawcoronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Ron DeSantis