We won’t waste your time showing every tweet in a thread from coronavirus fear monger and former Biden Covid adviser Andy Slavitt, but these particular tweets help highlight his continued obsession with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Viral mutations, much like Ron DeSantis, love and prey on the unvaccinated. 12/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) October 22, 2021

But COVID is more effective than a braggy backward radical politician from Florida. One example of what we’re dealing with. Viruses tend not to want to kill their hosts. So COVID solved that by creating asymptomatic spreaders. But don’t count DeSantis out. 13/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) October 22, 2021

Scientists told me today that a Delta & Beta combination is beginning to worry them. Delta’s mutation spreads too fast to manage. Beta creates difficulty for the vaccine. Vaccine resistant & highly contagious. (Good taste prevents me from making the obvious DeSantis joke).16/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) October 22, 2021

Jeez, dude, seek help.

The obvious joke is your obsession and fear on DeSantis. — Pug Henry (@Lew445445) October 23, 2021

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw pointed out what is without a doubt the source of frustration for people like Slavitt:

Does Andy realize that Florida has the lowest 7d Covid case rate in the continental United States? https://t.co/RzekWPDFti — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 23, 2021

Slavitt might know that, but he’ll still deny reality in order to try and keep the Democrats’ preferred narrative on life support.

@ASlavitt has never been one to let facts or data get in the way of what he wants to be true…. Andy is another one of those "truth over facts" geniuses… https://t.co/yhbvEnnHMb — Winston_Smith (@WinstonS_2020) October 23, 2021

From the “former” Brandon White House advisor on COVID-19 https://t.co/Yzvh3d6WYa — Hawkeye (@HawkeyePatriots) October 23, 2021

Andy doesn't talk to scientists. He talks with activists who have been spectacularly wrong. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) October 23, 2021

We couldn’t help but notice that Slavitt didn’t have any criticism reserved for governors of states where cases of the virus are currently the highest in the nation.