The rumor mill started getting extra buzzy this afternoon after Mother Jones’ David Corn reported that Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin is considering leaving the party:

SCOOP: @Sen_JoeManchin has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party. And he already has an exit plan. Please read and RT. https://t.co/dReK7vyoma — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 20, 2021

SCOOP: Sen. Joe Manchin has told associates he's considering leaving the Democratic Party—and has an exit plan. From @DavidCornDC, here’s what we know: https://t.co/fXQOjo4r18 pic.twitter.com/7OfswaEiBg — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 20, 2021

"Manchin has discussed bolting from the Democratic Party—perhaps to place pressure on Biden and Democrats in these negotiations." https://t.co/2teZA2765X — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) October 20, 2021

After that report, Sen. Manchin was asked about it and had this to say:

"It's bullsh*t," Sen. Manchin says, responding to a report that he's made a plan to leave the Democratic party if the reconciliation bill doesn't get closer to his target. "I have no control of rumors," Manchin says. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 20, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin says he can’t control rumor mill, but says report he is switching parties is “bull****”” per @mkraju Another source close to Manchin also told me that this report is false. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) October 20, 2021





Even still, stay tuned…