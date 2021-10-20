Well, we’ve run across more confirmation that…
We live in the dumbest of times.
— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) October 20, 2021
And for proof, we give you one of the latest U.S. State Department priorities:
Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica: https://t.co/gWhoItvGvo.
— Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2021
Hey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on!
A border crisis, mass shortages in labor/consumer goods, skyrocketing inflation, 13 dead service members in botched Afghanistan withdrawal, 10 innocent people (inc 7 kids) murdered in horrific drone strike executed to make us “appear strong”… but let’s talk about our pronouns! https://t.co/o2jMlFGtk3
— Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) October 20, 2021
China is testing hypersonic missiles. We're celebrating International Pronouns Day. https://t.co/P7hqUxt6T6
— Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) October 20, 2021
This from the Department of State while the threat of actual war initiated by #China & #Russia grows, and asymmetrical, terror & cyber threats metastasize. We continue to look foolish and weak at a time when it’s imperative to project strength and resolve. https://t.co/Phjv1XGJNc
— Anne R. Pierce (@AnneRPierce) October 20, 2021
The Biden administration’s “priorities” seem to be severely out of whack.
Sounds like a good job for the State Department.
— Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 20, 2021
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 20, 2021
I'm sure our adversaries are checking our pronouns before they nuke us.
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 20, 2021
Why are the preferred pronouns of the Americans stuck in Afghanistan?
— Frank Lloyd Wrong (@dorn_bruce) October 20, 2021
My pronouns are Let’s Go / Brandon.
Please chant them only. https://t.co/zEhYEu3pvt
— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 20, 2021
At least we'll know everyone's preferred pronouns while we're getting fking nuked. https://t.co/xw6MkCf7HF
— Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 20, 2021
“Grandfather, tell me how America lost its superpower status”… https://t.co/D82rDgpuIn
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 20, 2021
China: We're gearing up for world domination
Russia: We're gearing up for world domination
America: https://t.co/UVjBP5NOYg
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 20, 2021
I think the Biden Administration has a plan to make our country look so pathetic that nobody would even want to conquer us. https://t.co/9UIeqXr3Qk
— Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 20, 2021
If that’s this administration’s strategy they’re really swinging for the fences.
Every day is a new embarrassment https://t.co/KXlEPUfPvE
— BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) October 20, 2021
And tomorrow is another day!