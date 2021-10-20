Well, we’ve run across more confirmation that…

We live in the dumbest of times. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) October 20, 2021

And for proof, we give you one of the latest U.S. State Department priorities:

Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica: https://t.co/gWhoItvGvo. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2021

Hey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on!

A border crisis, mass shortages in labor/consumer goods, skyrocketing inflation, 13 dead service members in botched Afghanistan withdrawal, 10 innocent people (inc 7 kids) murdered in horrific drone strike executed to make us “appear strong”… but let’s talk about our pronouns! https://t.co/o2jMlFGtk3 — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) October 20, 2021

China is testing hypersonic missiles. We're celebrating International Pronouns Day. https://t.co/P7hqUxt6T6 — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) October 20, 2021

This from the Department of State while the threat of actual war initiated by #China & #Russia grows, and asymmetrical, terror & cyber threats metastasize. We continue to look foolish and weak at a time when it’s imperative to project strength and resolve. https://t.co/Phjv1XGJNc — Anne R. Pierce (@AnneRPierce) October 20, 2021

The Biden administration’s “priorities” seem to be severely out of whack.

Sounds like a good job for the State Department. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 20, 2021

I'm sure our adversaries are checking our pronouns before they nuke us. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 20, 2021

Why are the preferred pronouns of the Americans stuck in Afghanistan? — Frank Lloyd Wrong (@dorn_bruce) October 20, 2021

My pronouns are Let’s Go / Brandon.

Please chant them only. https://t.co/zEhYEu3pvt — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 20, 2021

At least we'll know everyone's preferred pronouns while we're getting fking nuked. https://t.co/xw6MkCf7HF — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 20, 2021

“Grandfather, tell me how America lost its superpower status”… https://t.co/D82rDgpuIn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 20, 2021

China: We're gearing up for world domination

Russia: We're gearing up for world domination

America: https://t.co/UVjBP5NOYg — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 20, 2021

I think the Biden Administration has a plan to make our country look so pathetic that nobody would even want to conquer us. https://t.co/9UIeqXr3Qk — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 20, 2021

If that’s this administration’s strategy they’re really swinging for the fences.

Every day is a new embarrassment https://t.co/KXlEPUfPvE — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) October 20, 2021

And tomorrow is another day!