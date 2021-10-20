If you’re wondering why the Biden White House and Democrats keep screeching about climate change, it’s all about hoping Americans don’t see that all the wheels are coming off. However, it isn’t working. People are noticing the disasters this administration is causing:

Things have been going so badly that the “approve” number seems too high.

The MSM and Biden would really appreciate it if everybody would just lower their expectations.

