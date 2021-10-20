If you’re wondering why the Biden White House and Democrats keep screeching about climate change, it’s all about hoping Americans don’t see that all the wheels are coming off. However, it isn’t working. People are noticing the disasters this administration is causing:

🚨 Biden approval hits new low of 42.0% in RCP Average. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/6ML0ISmtkE — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 20, 2021

absolutely brutal 3-month stretch for Joe Biden. Went from a net +9.6 to a net -8.9 approval, an 18.5% swing to the negative. Not something you usually see outside of a singular major personal scandal, but Biden is grinding it out it one disaster at a time pic.twitter.com/dPEDpijB0X — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 20, 2021

Things have been going so badly that the “approve” number seems too high.

Should be in the low 30’s — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) October 20, 2021

How Biden has very little political capital left: https://t.co/LmoXi6XsGD — Hipster Conservative (@ReformHipster) October 20, 2021

The MSM and Biden would really appreciate it if everybody would just lower their expectations.