Earlier this year, Vice President Kamala Harris was placed in charge of the border crisis. By our recollection, she went to a border area once, but that visit must have miraculously fixed the problem because Harris is now leading the charge against a different issue this administration would like everybody to believe is an existential crisis:

A couple days ago the VP showed how serious she is about addressing that particular issue by taking an SUV to the airport, boarding a private jet and heading to a meeting to discuss the “climate crisis.”

Harris will rack up some frequent flyer miles on the VP’s jet to deliver her warnings about the dire consequences of burning fossil fuels to every corner of the nation except any corner that’s near the southern border.

