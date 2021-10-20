Earlier this year, Vice President Kamala Harris was placed in charge of the border crisis. By our recollection, she went to a border area once, but that visit must have miraculously fixed the problem because Harris is now leading the charge against a different issue this administration would like everybody to believe is an existential crisis:

NEW: Harris takes central role in climate fight https://t.co/Dih76ZKJH5 pic.twitter.com/L2IcE5TzBm — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2021

A couple days ago the VP showed how serious she is about addressing that particular issue by taking an SUV to the airport, boarding a private jet and heading to a meeting to discuss the “climate crisis.”

I guess she must have solved the border crisis. https://t.co/qoG2qKUQIi — Demure Shark (@thedemureshark) October 20, 2021

I hope she does just as well as she did with immigration… — Barbarian Steve (@Redpot86) October 20, 2021

It’d sure be hard to do worse.

By riding a jet somewhere and getting in a bunch of suburbans to tell me my lawnmower emitting to much gas….. — Pastor Roberts (@pastorbrianrobe) October 20, 2021

What about the wonderful job she’s doing in her border czar role? https://t.co/qTvfOXtmss — Conservativeguy (@MannoiaChris) October 20, 2021

So she'll do nothing like she does at the border https://t.co/WBXh0pL3AD — Lunchbox (@BenStaples79) October 20, 2021

Harris will rack up some frequent flyer miles on the VP’s jet to deliver her warnings about the dire consequences of burning fossil fuels to every corner of the nation except any corner that’s near the southern border.