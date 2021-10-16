As we told you yesterday, President Biden delivered remarks at the dedication for the Dodd Center for Human Rights. During his speech, Biden said former Sen. Chris Dodd is someone who would never “disrespect a waitress.” That remark had anybody who remembers stories from the 80s rolling their eyes.

During the speech, Biden said there are “fewer democracies” today than there were 15 years ago, and he put some extra “pissed off” into it:

Too bad he doesn’t get that angered by illegal immigration, inflation or any other number of things.

But if anybody thought Biden should have been even angrier, there is this slightly doctored version going around that’s something else:

Trending

“Angrier doctored Biden” is extra creepy.

Not much, so we went with “slightly doctored.”


Perfect.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden