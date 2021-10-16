As we told you yesterday, President Biden delivered remarks at the dedication for the Dodd Center for Human Rights. During his speech, Biden said former Sen. Chris Dodd is someone who would never “disrespect a waitress.” That remark had anybody who remembers stories from the 80s rolling their eyes.

During the speech, Biden said there are “fewer democracies” today than there were 15 years ago, and he put some extra “pissed off” into it:

President Biden: "We have fewer Democracies in the world today than we did 15 years ago. Fewer. Not more, fewer." pic.twitter.com/Dicv7l1ARm — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2021

Too bad he doesn’t get that angered by illegal immigration, inflation or any other number of things.

But if anybody thought Biden should have been even angrier, there is this slightly doctored version going around that’s something else:

Random yelling crazy Joe is my favorite Joe. pic.twitter.com/RWZmSSQLuO — Maze (@mazemoore) October 16, 2021

“Angrier doctored Biden” is extra creepy.

its not so different from the actual clip — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) October 16, 2021

Not much, so we went with “slightly doctored.”

Why does he look like that one Jeff Dunham puppet when he's angry https://t.co/6tNrxitKiM pic.twitter.com/Nyw0SwmsVF — Chariot (@ChariotDaGawd) October 16, 2021

Everyone watching this meme rn pic.twitter.com/2af9ZFw4Dv — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 16, 2021



Perfect.