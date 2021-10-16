Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a “role model” for going on two months of paid paternity leave while there’s an ongoing supply chain crisis.

Richard Grenell has some questions about all this:

The Hill’s Joe Concha would also like some answers:

That’s some important Cabinet post when you can disappear and it took the media a few weeks to notice.

Tags: Pete ButtigiegRichard GrenellTransportation Secretary