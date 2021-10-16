Senator Bernie Sanders has slammed West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for not doing what the people of Vermont want by supporting the Biden and the Left’s multitrillion-dollar spending bills, but Manchin isn’t the only one in the crosshairs of the super-socialist. Sanders is also criticizing the media for not doing enough to sell Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda to the public:

New Sanders statement pins blame on the media for Americans’ lack of awareness of what’s in the BBB plan, says press has done an “exceptionally poor job” covering the bill and that there has been “very limited coverage as to what the provisions of the bill are” pic.twitter.com/JJ0CI27wBJ — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) October 15, 2021

Wait, criticizing the media is OK again?

This is hilarious, and should destroy the “people support it” talking point. Sanders says first that polling shows that people want it, but then complains that nobody has a clue what’s in it. https://t.co/s44X9i6E3b — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 16, 2021

It’s also amazing how the Left just expects the media to fall in line (and all too often they do).

Maybe even many in the MSM realize the tall task involved in convincing people that spending trillions of dollars costs “zero.”

Last I checked, it's not the job of media to provide coverage of legislation to sell it to the people–that's the job of our elected officials to communicate with their constituents.

Or…maybe it's because it's flawed bill and Americans don't want to live under socialism. https://t.co/oJwBGzMFN1 — Jeremy Davis (@jeremyndavis) October 16, 2021

Ding! Ding! Ding!