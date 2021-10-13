The Biden administration has for a long time saying “all is well” at the border, and to the Democrats perhaps it is.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has shared leaked documents from border patrol that show numbers the Biden administration will not want people to see (considering Biden’s extra-dismal approval on his handling of the border):

NEW/THREAD: According to Border Patrol documents provided by a source, the federal gov has released over 70,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. since August 6, including 31,977 released via parole (temp legal status, eligible for work permits).

94,570 released via NTR since 3/20 pic.twitter.com/ag5OMsYw27 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 13, 2021

Additionally, the documents show that on a single day in Del Rio sector, (September 28th), 128 single adult illegal immigrants were released from Border Patrol custody *without* ATD (alternatives to detention), which include tracking mechanisms like ankle monitors. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/VACLjyefqv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 13, 2021

Under federal law, parole for non citizens is done on a case by case basis, and only for “urgent humanitarian reasons” or “significant public benefit”. Former U.S. BP Chief Rodney Scott tells me he only granted 5-10 per year as a sector chief. Biden admin 31,977 did in 2 months. pic.twitter.com/8HPQYyjRFB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 13, 2021

DHS declined to give us a formal comment or response, instead referring us to CBP. A CBP official did not dispute the numbers, and gave us this statement. Nobody answered my question as to why so many paroles are being granted, or why single adults are being released w/ no ATD. pic.twitter.com/5kgTm1RyOM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 13, 2021

Nothing to see here!

The #BidenHarris Admin is Killing America & Americans knowingly & purposefully. https://t.co/24B1hY43yP — Ms. Understood (@TDsVoice) October 13, 2021

It’s impossible to come to any other conclusion.

Next time you hear certain people say the border isn’t open and illegally crossing isn’t a big deal… just know they are lying and smiling and don’t give an F what you think… https://t.co/OVXwbTKxzz — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) October 13, 2021

Obligatory: