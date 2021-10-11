White House press secretary has stated in the past that President Biden and his agenda are “incredibly popular” (and any bad polling is to be blamed on Covid-19 and the unvaccinated).

A glance at the Real Clear Politics polling averages shows that it really depends on what your definition of “incredibly popular” is:

Translation: There’s a lot of “Let’s go Brandon” happening out there!

DeSantis will not survive this. — Abnjm (@Abnjm) October 11, 2021

We know that this administration will assign blame, and none of it will be their fault.

Biden's presidency is sinking fast and faster:https://t.co/ydFwngxniw — Dad (@NorvR) October 10, 2021

Any further underwater and Jacques Cousteau wouldn't be bale to find him. Biden's new Real Clear Politics poll averagehttps://t.co/T67HfBrNn7 pic.twitter.com/3UfvqNpLHU — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) October 8, 2021

How low can it go?