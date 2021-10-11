President Biden, or whoever tweets from the @POTUS Twitter account, again is hoping that people believe the White House’s claims over their lying eyes and increasingly strained pocketbooks. This one’s on an entirely different planet:

Are these people for real?

Gas, inflation, huge backups at ports, the border disaster, etc. If that’s making the Biden White House feel optimistic then we don’t want to know what results they’re going for.

Biden’s approval continues to sink lower by the day, so it sure doesn’t look like Americans are sharing Joe’s optimism.

Tags: Build Back BetterJoe BidenU.S. economy