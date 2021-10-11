President Biden, or whoever tweets from the @POTUS Twitter account, again is hoping that people believe the White House’s claims over their lying eyes and increasingly strained pocketbooks. This one’s on an entirely different planet:

I’ve never been more optimistic about this country than I am right now. We are going to pass both the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda – and start building this economy to beat the competition and deliver for working families. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 11, 2021

Are these people for real?

Is this the new Presidential parody account?#FJB https://t.co/eQ3tIfO6YR — Glen S (@GlenSPhoto) October 11, 2021

😂😂😂This is turning into an embarrassing parody. https://t.co/9YC8bZ6VlP — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 11, 2021

Gas, inflation, huge backups at ports, the border disaster, etc. If that’s making the Biden White House feel optimistic then we don’t want to know what results they’re going for.

I’m optimistic when I see your polling numbers are in free fall. There is no floor Joe when you don’t have a political base. https://t.co/7ykY77VEr1 — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) October 11, 2021

I’m optimistic when I look at your tanking poll numbers — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 11, 2021

Americans aren't optimistic about Joe Biden, as his agenda has resulted in… – Higher prices on everything from gas to groceries

– An out-of-control southern border

– Adversaries on the rise across the globe

– An economy leaving families behind https://t.co/HubJsl7wPU — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 11, 2021

Biden’s approval continues to sink lower by the day, so it sure doesn’t look like Americans are sharing Joe’s optimism.