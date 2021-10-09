Yesterday, President Biden spoke after the release of the latest jobs report and tried hard to convince everybody that it wasn’t lousy. Today, the @POTUS account is back at it:

Maybe it depends on what your definition of “progress” is:

If wages are up they’re being eclipsed by the continued rising inflation.

Trending

And apparently that’s what was really important to Biden’s voters.

Every day there are fewer people joining the Biden White House in their alternate reality.

***

Related:

Biden brags about how many jobs have been created since he took office (and nobody’s buying it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: economyjobs reportJoe Bidenunemployment