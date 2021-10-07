Before we get rolling, look at some of the info in the latest Quinnipiac poll about President Biden’s job performance. This is dismal for the White House:

Given all that, what would you say is the biggest problem Biden should be addressing? According to S.E. Cupp, the answer to that question is a real eye-roller:

It’s very telling how many confuse political threats to Biden with actual threats to America, which Biden is definitely failing to address in any helpful way.

Trending

Imagine the reaction if Trump said any Democrat needed to be “neutralized.”

THIS. Is CNN.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: approval ratingDonald TrumpJoe BidenS.E. Cupp