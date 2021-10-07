Before we get rolling, look at some of the info in the latest Quinnipiac poll about President Biden’s job performance. This is dismal for the White House:

Americans give Biden his lowest marks across the board; majority say the Biden administration is not competent via @QuinnipiacPoll. https://t.co/eTto5WpEWL pic.twitter.com/4yVLo6m2aD — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) October 6, 2021

Given all that, what would you say is the biggest problem Biden should be addressing? According to S.E. Cupp, the answer to that question is a real eye-roller:

In this week’s episode of “Unfiltered,” @secupp argues that President Joe Biden is failing to address the biggest threat facing democracy — neutralizing former President Donald Trump. https://t.co/0I7Mu3GHJ1 — CNN Opinion (@CNNOpinion) October 7, 2021

It’s very telling how many confuse political threats to Biden with actual threats to America, which Biden is definitely failing to address in any helpful way.

S E Cupp argues Joe Biden's #1 priority should be to put Donald Trump in the headlines more so CNN's abysmal rating might climb a little. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 7, 2021

Trump has no social media presence, CNN will cover any public comments he makes like salivating dogs. Biden’s biggest mistakes are his economic policies, his border policies & his foreign policy. Ask people without TDS. https://t.co/mTFpfj3Psh — Stacey – Recovered & Terminally Unvaxed (@ScotsFyre) October 7, 2021

Neutralizing? Interesting choice of words. — Greg (@Gregory__Adams) October 7, 2021

Imagine the reaction if Trump said any Democrat needed to be “neutralized.”

Actually having an effective and successful presidency would have taken care of that. — Sam Burnham (@C_SamBurnham) October 7, 2021

No one has lost more credibility than the pretend conservatives who can't pretend anymore. They're liberals. https://t.co/QvzfDkyvWQ — Rambling Al (@suitedconnect) October 7, 2021

jesus I wish I could live as rent free as trump does. https://t.co/Inx2jggKyz — yeeted71 (@yeeted71) October 7, 2021

Trump is a like a brain worm to these people. They literally can’t get him out of their minds https://t.co/L1fPhzNz3V — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) October 7, 2021

LOL! Trump lives in Cupp's head rent-free.. He totally ruined her brain. https://t.co/6Hc6kh1oxF — Brady Dube (@BradyDube) October 7, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.