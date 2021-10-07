The Biden White House will feel fortunate that “journalists” like New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait are on the job, and by “job” we mean carrying water for the Democrats:

Journalism is an admirable profession because it’s about speaking truth to power. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6OXZSbpaUS — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

That’s another obvious attempt by Chait to tie all non-Democrats to the people who went into the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, which will be the Dem strategy going forward. But compare the above with what Chait wrote over five and a half years ago:

LOL.

Life comes at you fast — Jason (@Fitz_Farseer) October 7, 2021

The shot from early 2016:

Why liberals should support a Trump Republican nomination: https://t.co/JMsx7J46Ev pic.twitter.com/VsUNCowy4t — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) February 5, 2016

And the chaser from this week:

Donald Trump’s Republican Party is an authoritarian project. And for the time being, there is no form of Republican politics that is consistent with democracy. @jonathanchait writes https://t.co/DWF1lsHET7 — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) October 6, 2021

In February of 2016, Chait gave three reasons why liberals should root for Trump to win the GOP nomination. The first was “he would almost certainly lose.” That certainly didn’t age well.

How it started ..👇👇 How it's going….👇👇 https://t.co/sWwN4PI72O — Silkie Sweet (@SilkieSweet) October 7, 2021

Bipolar journalists without medication. https://t.co/GhWAe61l35 — Steve- living in a broken system (@abetterworld98) October 7, 2021

As for the “all Republican politics is functionally authoritarian” part…

The side that supports mandates aplenty calling the other side “authoritarian” is a special kind of projection.