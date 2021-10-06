Yesterday, the Biden administration’s “climate envoy” John Kerry inspired confidence in this presidency by explaining how Joe Biden “literally had not been aware of what had transpired” with the submarine deal involving Australia and France (which culminated in the French recalling their ambassador to the US). Here’s what Kerry said:

And with that, the White House’s lead spinmeister-in-chief Jen Psaki was back at it today to explain why Kerry didn’t really say what he said:

Pay no attention to the Kerry behind the curtain!

