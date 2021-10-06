Yesterday, the Biden administration’s “climate envoy” John Kerry inspired confidence in this presidency by explaining how Joe Biden “literally had not been aware of what had transpired” with the submarine deal involving Australia and France (which culminated in the French recalling their ambassador to the US). Here’s what Kerry said:

John Kerry admits in interview with French TV that Joe Biden had no idea about the fallout with the French from the AUKUS sub deal. "He literally had not been aware of what had transpired" pic.twitter.com/EblvE05zKg — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) October 5, 2021

And with that, the White House’s lead spinmeister-in-chief Jen Psaki was back at it today to explain why Kerry didn’t really say what he said:

.@PressSec disputes John Kerry's comments that "the President literally had not been aware of what had transpired" regarding tension between France & the U.S. DOOCY: "…this President's first love is foreign policy, so why doesn't he know about these things in real time?" pic.twitter.com/PDpU2q7bfG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 6, 2021

Pay no attention to the Kerry behind the curtain!

The little tics in body language & facial expressions from Psaki whenever Doocy asks a question is so noticable.

