Sen. Chris Van Hollen Has Found Another 'Asylum Seeker' Sob Story to Share

Does Sen. Chris Van Hollen ever post about the victims of illegal aliens in the United States, or is it just as it looks, and he cares more about illegal immigrants than U.S. citizens? He's famous for flying to El Salvador to have margaritas with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, so we wonder if he'll visit Ever Alvarenga in the hospital. According to Van Hollen, Alvarenga was driving to work on Thursday morning when he was rear-ended by an ICE vehicle and suffered significant injuries to his head, chest, back, and hands.

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"After the accident, he was detained and ICE now refuses to allow his attorneys to meet with him privately, a clear denial of the due process rights afforded to all under our Constitution," Van Hollen posted to X. "ICE tactics are endangering our communities & violating the Constitution."

If he abided by his legal deportation order, he could be safely in Honduras right now.



Go fuck yourself. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 4, 2026

If ICE is so bad, why do you have to lie about what they do? — OklaHombre (@Okla_Hombre) April 4, 2026

Fox News' Bill Melugin has the rest of the story.

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews that this “asylum seeker” is actually a Honduran illegal alien who has had a final deportation order since 2018, & when ICE targeted him in Baltimore, he fled in his vehicle at high speeds, slammed on his brakes and caused a multi car pileup, then he… https://t.co/AZAoHbNDce — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 4, 2026

The post continues:

… bailed out and ran away on foot before being chased down and arrested. DHS says two ICE agents were hospitalized as a result of the crash, and they are accusing Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) of misrepresenting what happened here.

Senator Van Hollen surely seems to love his criminal illegal immigrants!! Are they making Maryland a better place? — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) April 4, 2026

Van Hollen will stop by the hospital to make this guy a pancake breakfast. — LVNiteOwl (@LVNiteOwl) April 4, 2026

Just curious, does Van Hollen do this crap full time now? — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) April 4, 2026

This is who @TheDemocrats are holding up funding for so they can continue to get illegals voting for them to stay in office — El Chepe (@Brnx_Bomber) April 4, 2026

@ChrisVanHollen will be having margaritas with him soon.

Then protesting when he gets deported, fighting to bring him back, and costing us millions more to deport him again. — blueagave (@1blueagave) April 4, 2026

@BillMelugin_ has Chris Van Hollen EVER stood up for citzens > illegals? I don't think any of us had even heard his name until recently. — GunTotingTexan (@GxnTotingTexan) April 4, 2026

Literally the only reason Van Hollen is known outside of his state is because of the never-ending lies he tells in support of criminals. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 4, 2026

Well if it's coming from Van Hollen it absolutely must be true and stuff. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) April 4, 2026

And we're paying for his hospital bills while Van Hollen helps him file a lawsuit against the government.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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