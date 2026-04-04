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Sen. Chris Van Hollen Has Found Another 'Asylum Seeker' Sob Story to Share

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 04, 2026
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Does Sen. Chris Van Hollen ever post about the victims of illegal aliens in the United States, or is it just as it looks, and he cares more about illegal immigrants than U.S. citizens? He's famous for flying to El Salvador to have margaritas with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, so we wonder if he'll visit Ever Alvarenga in the hospital. According to Van Hollen, Alvarenga was driving to work on Thursday morning when he was rear-ended by an ICE vehicle and suffered significant injuries to his head, chest, back, and hands.

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"After the accident, he was detained and ICE now refuses to allow his attorneys to meet with him privately, a clear denial of the due process rights afforded to all under our Constitution," Van Hollen posted to X.  "ICE tactics are endangering our communities & violating the Constitution."

Fox News' Bill Melugin has the rest of the story.

The post continues:

… bailed out and ran away on foot before being chased down and arrested. DHS says two ICE agents were hospitalized as a result of the crash, and they are accusing Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) of misrepresenting what happened here.

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And we're paying for his hospital bills while Van Hollen helps him file a lawsuit against the government.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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