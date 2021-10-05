Well, if this doesn’t inspire confidence in Joe Biden’s capacity to lead and make sound, responsible decisions, we don’t know what does:

Kerry on Biden: He ‘Literally Had Not Been Aware of What Had Transpired’ on Submarine Deal https://t.co/oGW0mHyc1p — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

Watch:

John Kerry admits in interview with French TV that Joe Biden had no idea about the fallout with the French from the AUKUS sub deal. "He literally had not been aware of what had transpired" pic.twitter.com/EblvE05zKg — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) October 5, 2021

👀 Kerry: Biden “literally, literally had not been aware of what had transpired. And I don’t want to go into the details of it…” https://t.co/WHyXK3OaPa pic.twitter.com/xf55O9EQch — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2021

So @POTUS doesn't know what's going on? — Jim Cooper (@Jimbo2A) October 5, 2021

Is this supposed to be reassuring? https://t.co/fQLD0bs5FD — ẬḑŖîªṇ⒩Ǻ♚✝︎ (@realsupercoder) October 5, 2021

Is this supposed to make us feel better? — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) October 5, 2021

“Relax, people of France, the president didn’t mean to snub you, it’s just that he has no idea what he is doing at any given moment" — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 5, 2021

One of the only times John Kerry is worth believing https://t.co/M1FFYQfNdm — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 5, 2021

Refreshing to know our @POTUS has absolutely no idea what’s going on in his own administration. 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/0bPCPAJEHi — MagnoliaPeach 💃🏼 (@magnoliapeach) October 5, 2021

"He literally had not been aware of what had transpired" pretty much sums up Biden's presidency. https://t.co/Th6VPKKWU3 — Rae Reubaltach (@RebelRae13) October 5, 2021

If Joe Biden was not aware that France had recalled its ambassador, what else doesn’t he know? https://t.co/kbqJbwSPPX — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 5, 2021

What’s he being told?

This is the sort of thing you'd expect if, hypothetically, it turned out that WH staffers have been systematically misbriefing POTUS since summer. Like if, hypothetically, they've been planting stories with friendly journos and validators then using those stories to brief him. https://t.co/ZTvy4oQIIv — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 5, 2021

