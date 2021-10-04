President Biden delivered remarks today about the need to raise the debt ceiling yet again, and afterward he actually took a few questions from reporters. One journo mentioned videos showing people on kayaks paddling to Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat and activists who followed Sen. Kyrsten Gillibrand into a bathroom and asked Biden if those were appropriate tactics. Biden’s answer? It’s not appropriate but hey, it’s “part of the process”:

Joe Biden says it's not appropriate to harass senators in public restrooms, but also says that "it's part of the process," and "it happens to everybody." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

Joe Biden on public harassment of Senators: “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody.” pic.twitter.com/LTaFv3wqIo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

It “happens to everybody”? As Biden would say, come on, man!

It doesn't happen to Democrats. Antifa harassed Senator Paul and his wife. His neighbor nearly killed him. Democrat shot up Republicans at a baseball field. Now, Democrats harassing other Democrats. And encouraged by Biden. https://t.co/zPsa0jI7sY — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) October 4, 2021

Yeah, this doesn’t happen to everybody:

This is what Joe Biden thinks "happens to everybody" and is "part of the process." pic.twitter.com/7KQqUh3NTR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2021

Harassment is “part of the process” for left-wing activists and other Democrats.

Back in Jan, Biden told staffers that he would “fire you on the spot” if you didn’t treat others with respect. When asked about the tactics of activists harassing Sen. Sinema in bathroom he very softly criticized and downplayed as “part of the process.”pic.twitter.com/IroUgc4URZ — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 4, 2021

There seems to have been an attitude change when it comes to that.

What?? (I say that a LOT with Joe Biden) — Elenaツ (@ElenaKdotcom) October 4, 2021

That's no process in a normal person's mind. — Curtis MULLINS (@CurtisM34039754) October 4, 2021

He's making excuses because they're members of his team. Everything is conditional with Biden. He has no sense of right and wrong. Only what serves his party's political interests. https://t.co/AZICTbMzNJ — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) October 4, 2021

Why do I feel like he's laying the groundwork so he can follow women into the women's bathroom? https://t.co/uKoA9oT7hE — Michael Trumper (@MichaelC0717) October 4, 2021

Obligatory:

LETS GO BRANDON! — Joe LaCour (@joecct77) October 4, 2021

Exactly!

***

Related: