Progressives in Congress are holding out for a spending bill that is several trillion dollars (but somehow costs “zero”). Why won’t the far lefties in Congress support a $1.5 trillion bill like Sen. Joe Manchin said he’d get behind? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained it to a small crowd of people this way, and do try and keep up:

Wow, that’s peak AOC right there!

Trending

Hopefully everybody enjoyed the word salad they just had for lunch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCspending bill