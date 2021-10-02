President Biden told reporters this morning that he still hasn’t given up hope on spending the country into oblivion and cranking up the inflation rate even more:

And then Biden headed to Delaware for the weekend.

Meanwhile, after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package (drawing the line at $1.5 trillion), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona put out a statement that will cause further meltdowns on the Left and inside the offices of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi:

If the far Left wing of Congress holds out for both spending packages instead of agreeing only to vote on the infrastructure bill, Biden might end up getting nothing passed:

That won’t make most Dems happy at all.

Is it President Sinema and VP Manchin now?

