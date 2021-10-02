We’ve already seen President Biden, Jen Psaki, and other Democrats make the laughable claim that their $3.5 trillion wish list of a spending bill costs “zero” dollars. Democrat activists in kayaks have repeated that claim as they floated their way over to Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat and tried to convince him that the spending level he opposes “is not spending”:

Lobbying @Sen_JoeManchin, on his yacht, from kayaks in the Potomac. pic.twitter.com/VwHsPaBSzk — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 2, 2021

Are the kayak activists likely to change Manchin’s mind? It’s highly unlikely.

The Left is working hard to create an alternate reality.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema headed back to Arizona ahead of President Biden’s visit to Capitol Hill yesterday.

