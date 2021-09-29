Apparently progressive Democrats are getting frustrated by their inability to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to commit to supporting their trillions and trillions of dollars worth of left-wing wish list items and they want to know where she stands. So Sinema told them:

Q: What do you say to progressives who are frustrated they don’t know where you are? SINEMA: “I’m in the Senate.” Q: There are progressives in the Senate that are also frustrated they don’t know where your are either. SINEMA: “I’m clearly right in front of the elevator.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 29, 2021

Uh oh, the progressives won’t think that’s funny!

Is this a “slay kween!” Or a “clap back”? https://t.co/JYkKtR0sFA — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 29, 2021

A little of both, maybe?

Translation: I represent the state of AZ, not CA. — Matt (@mdennis0610) September 29, 2021

Sinema owning libs like pic.twitter.com/5biWsRHdJ9 — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) September 29, 2021

Queen — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 29, 2021

Have to respect that at least one Democrat on Capitol Hill cares more about what constituents at home think than what Bernie Sanders or Ro Khanna have to say about them. I've seen Bernie's polling in AZ. Sinema's feeling just fine. https://t.co/K2Tkl8H8Pt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 29, 2021

Manchin does not care, and Sinema doesn't, either. https://t.co/spvMFk6EqW — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 29, 2021

It might turn out that some Democrats would like to be re-elected rather than just do what left-wing progressives want.