In the House of Representatives, it appears that the Dems’ infrastructure bill is going to be stalled as some on the Left want it to be coupled with the larger social spending bill and others do not:

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin seems to have thrown a wrench in the Democrat works (Sen. Sinema might as well) when it comes to the spending of trillions of dollars that Biden and Pelosi actually expect everybody to believe “costs zero”:

Trending

It’s still early, but do you get the feeling the wheels are falling off the Democrats’ dream bills due to their infighting?

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema answers progressive Dems who are ‘frustrated they don’t know where you are’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDemocratshouse of representativesinfrastructure billJoe BidenNancy PelosiSen. Joe ManchinU.S. Senate