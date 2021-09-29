In the House of Representatives, it appears that the Dems’ infrastructure bill is going to be stalled as some on the Left want it to be coupled with the larger social spending bill and others do not:

House appears poised to pull infrastructure vote amid stubborn stalemate https://t.co/KtmJmZS8DD — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin seems to have thrown a wrench in the Democrat works (Sen. Sinema might as well) when it comes to the spending of trillions of dollars that Biden and Pelosi actually expect everybody to believe “costs zero”:

New @Sen_JoeManchin statement is BRUTALLY critical of reconciliation. Includes phrases like "definition of fiscal insanity," & not "reengineer the social and economic fabric of this nation or vengefully tax" — this doesn't read at ALL like someone who is remotely on board. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 29, 2021

MANCHIN Statement: "While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot – and will not – support trillions in spending or an all or nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces." pic.twitter.com/mgDmoo5NLu — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 29, 2021

MANCHIN continues: "There is a better way and I believe we can find it if we are willing to continue to negotiate in good faith.” pic.twitter.com/JLISTeBWz8 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 29, 2021

It’s still early, but do you get the feeling the wheels are falling off the Democrats’ dream bills due to their infighting?

I did not have Manchin Saves the Economy on my 2021 Bingo card- https://t.co/mF67BFWhtM — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 29, 2021

Summary There will be no $3.5t stimulus package….. For now https://t.co/VQSEYkqYmV — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) September 29, 2021

He might want to consider switching parties at this point. https://t.co/K0uhFc1pHU — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 29, 2021

Stay tuned!

