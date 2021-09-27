House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to blame Republicans if there’s a government shutdown at the end of the month:

In light of that claim, a three-year-old tweet from Pelosi has been spotted that makes things awkward:

Pelosi would really rather people not dig this one back up from 2018:

Trending

As they say, there’s always a tweet!

And they need a way to blame the Republicans for not being able to do so.

Luckily for the Dems they have most of the media on their side, so it’s likely that nobody will ask Pelosi about that tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debt ceilinggovernment shutdownNancy Pelosi