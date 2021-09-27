New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made it clear on Monday that hospital nurses who refuse to be vaccinated would be fired by midnight. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has made it clear that people illegally flooding into the U.S. on the southern border aren’t required to be tested or vaccinated for Covid-19.

Jesse Kelly found it all to be too much:

12,000 unvaccinated illegal immigrant Haitians are currently being fully supported by the United States but a healthcare worker in New York who doesn’t want the vaccine is currently unemployed and is not even eligible for unemployment benefits. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 28, 2021

Yep, that about sums it all up.

It was never about public safety — Luis (@Luis4Liberty) September 28, 2021

Apparently not.

It seems like our government cares more about illegal foreigners then their own citizens. https://t.co/ZOmK8eJvSy — Washington's Last Resort (@FreeMericaAgain) September 28, 2021

Well of course, that's part of their plan. You're not supposed to put two and two together! — BR3W (@beerbr3wer) September 28, 2021

Someone make sense of that PLEASE 🤔 https://t.co/tN0gxkUd1h — Kasha (@Kasha1017) September 28, 2021

The Double Standard party at work. — Brock McMillan (@brock_mcmillan) September 28, 2021