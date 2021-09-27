On Friday, President Biden had a joint appearance with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the White House. In an attempt to head off any questions from the press before they were asked, Biden asked Modi to not answer questions, because the U.S. media isn’t well behaved and “won’t ask any questions on point”:

WATCH: President Biden, during meeting with Indian PM Modi: “The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press…I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.” pic.twitter.com/VppL7973ma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about Biden’s comment and then the WH press secretary and went to laughable lengths in her answer:

Reporters are not happy with Joe Biden's treatment of the press. pic.twitter.com/JXjd2lCcWS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

Too bad so much of the media enabled the Biden approach to dodging the press last year.

