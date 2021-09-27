On Friday, President Biden had a joint appearance with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the White House. In an attempt to head off any questions from the press before they were asked, Biden asked Modi to not answer questions, because the U.S. media isn’t well behaved and “won’t ask any questions on point”:

At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about Biden’s comment and then the WH press secretary and went to laughable lengths in her answer:

Too bad so much of the media enabled the Biden approach to dodging the press last year.

