New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently took over that job after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office in disgrace, but she remains among state Democrats calling to go “all-in on solar” to address the matter of climate change:

We’re going all-in on solar and expanding our goal to build at least 10 GW of solar by 2030. This will: ☀️create nearly 20K jobs

☀️generate $9B in private investment

☀️power nearly 1.7M homes Thank you to @NYSERDA and the NY-Sun team for their progress & commitment. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 20, 2021

Hochul also wanted everybody to remember the lesson from “Climate Week,” which is intended to raise awareness about what Democrats say is the existential crisis that’s been created by the burning of fossil fuels. Here’s Hochul’s tweet:

Out the window. Amazing. As Climate Week comes to a close I’m reminded — THIS is what we are fighting for. pic.twitter.com/etoO9Ce1NZ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 24, 2021

Really? People have questions and thoughts about that:

Was this taken from your hot air balloon? — Spence Cunningham (@AWCMSPENCE) September 25, 2021

Is there anything better than politicians with zero self-awareness? https://t.co/Zr6I9h9Ljz — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 25, 2021

It’s wonderful to see you flying in a jet plane solely powered by solar panels. https://t.co/9Gtx4kykjW — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 25, 2021

Right!? We have no idea if Hochul’s in a private aircraft or commercial plane, but we do know that she didn’t get up there in an electric car.

I assume you're hang gliding

Right? Wait

You're in a private jet? https://t.co/JbTc7kXnaZ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 25, 2021

If she’s flying on NY State’s King Air twin turboprop she’s burning about 135 gallons/hour so she can Tweet “Climate Week” pics. If she’s on a private jet, double to quadruple that. https://t.co/wCxNOkMMm3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 25, 2021

Maybe she hitched a ride from private jet owner and eco-alarmist John Kerry.

Why are you in a helicopter? — Carol ann Vincent (@LaKabash) September 24, 2021

How’d you get up there? Fairy wings??? — Rose (@CRoseMDA) September 25, 2021

The absence of self-awareness this tweet showcases is fascinating. — don't even go there, whoadie (@deepSouthHonky) September 25, 2021

You are in a private jet right? Uh huh. Just stop talking. https://t.co/ByjzlIWDFz — Gregory Rogers (@GregoryRogers7) September 25, 2021

from inside of your private jet pic.twitter.com/fxApC1utsI — yo doggy ⬡ (@BobaBonanza) September 25, 2021

I assume you stayed aloft by furiously flapping your arms and the pic was possible because you had a go pro strapped to your head. Or were you in a big old climate destroying jet airplane? https://t.co/5J3VbKrRfH — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 25, 2021

In private jet which increase carbon footprint ? It’s like saying I am vegan while eating steak. — Myron Mitch (@MitchMyron) September 25, 2021

..she says as she's flying around in an internal combustion powered plane. Those don't use renewable energy last time I checked @GovKathyHochul. 🤨 If they were 👇 pic.twitter.com/HA5cm3YSUR — ChristiSavage1 (@ChristiMongo) September 25, 2021

Look at me, I am like John Kerry, virtue signaling from a jet consuming jet fuel, oh but…. cLiMatE wEek the hypocrites are so blind to their own hoax. https://t.co/nzWxiRPQPa — RayneNTRUTH†🇺🇸 (@RayneNGrace) September 25, 2021

That one’s as good as President Biden flying to NYC and taking a big SUV motorcade to the United Nations to sound a warning about climate change.