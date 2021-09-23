It might be wise to put on a hardhat before proceeding so you’re not struck by any parts of President Biden’s rapidly falling approval numbers, according to Pew Research:

Biden’s job approval/disapproval in this same poll was 55-43 (+12) back in July. Now, it’s 44-53 (-9). That's a 21-point swing downward.https://t.co/GNbcIikZfb — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 23, 2021

Here’s some further detail:

New Pew Poll: Biden lost 18 points in his job approval rating among Blacks in last two months, 16 points among Hispanics, 14 points among Asians. Only 8 points among Whites. pic.twitter.com/DKInKlGw7D — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 23, 2021

Joe Biden's job approval is 44-53 in the new poll from Pew. He was 55-43 in Pew's July poll, so this is a shift of -21 in two months. This follows yesterday's Gallup poll which had his approval at 43-53. If Biden's rebounding, Pew and Gallup don't see it. https://t.co/XlOAsaETVF — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2021

A bare majority still approves of Biden's handling of COVID, but he's in arrears on the other issues Pew tested: -3 on the economy, -9 on foreign policy, -13 on immigration, and -22 on united the country. If his COVID numbers keep dropping, watch out. pic.twitter.com/oQSrBTYFho — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2021

Biden's losing ground on personal qualities, too. The Economist/YouGov poll was showing this in August, but it's not as bad in Pew. The mental sharpness number is not good however you slice it. pic.twitter.com/Br0xORkPIp — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2021

Biden's strong disapproval number runs ahead of his strong approval number in Pew, just as it does in almost every other poll that breaks that info out. And look at the erosion on issue approval and personal qualities. Egad. pic.twitter.com/OoPEJzowhK — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2021

Forty percent of respondents think Biden's policies have made the economy worse. Only twenty-six percent think they've made it better. That is not what you want to see if you're Biden and Team Donkey. pic.twitter.com/NugzMrguzA — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2021

Afghanistan will fade from the headlines, but whenever they're reminded about it Americans will think Biden screwed it up. That's the kind of thing that lingers. pic.twitter.com/lol1Pqpfjs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2021

Biden and Democrats deeply, desperately need a win. But given how the legislative process is playing out on the infrastructure deal and reconciliation, there aren't any wins arriving anytime soon. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2021

So how have the Biden White House and Democrats followed up this news? By smearing border patrol officers. Good luck with that.

Turns out leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan and not answering for it was a bad strategy. https://t.co/6URywP9Y56 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2021

If only there were like, 40 years of signs that this is how he would be president. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2021

He's been in Washington since Watergate. And he's trying to top it. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 23, 2021

Consider that Dems are grossly oversampled and his real numbers are in the 30s. Most unpopular failed POTUS in modern history. https://t.co/8fEogcGjo8 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 23, 2021

