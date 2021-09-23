Fox News reported earlier this week that more kids were shot in Chicago this year than have been died of Covid-19 in the entire country:

This is an amazing statistic. pic.twitter.com/3i4I0NQmCM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 23, 2021

With that in mind, President Biden will soon make a trip to Chicago to tackle the problem of… convincing businesses to have vaccine mandates:

NEW: POTUS to travel to Chicago on Wednesday to tout importance of vaccine mandates — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 23, 2021

File under P for “priorities”!

Wish he'd come here and talk about the importance of doing something to lower the homicide rate instead. https://t.co/ZlouUf5nTK — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 23, 2021

Traveling to Chicago to talk about the vaccine when people are getting shot there as chaos continues at the border is perfectly on-brand for this administration.

President is heading to Chicago to talk about vaccine mandates… but not the thousands killed in Chicago for other reasons… https://t.co/qYDZP41ep9 pic.twitter.com/xZfybZwRCx — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) September 23, 2021

Don't let Joe Biden's border disaster distract you from Chicago's murder problem. pic.twitter.com/hbCE3VUYsZ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 21, 2021

Biden doesn’t want to talk about either one, which is why his staff make sure he never takes questions.