Fox News reported earlier this week that more kids were shot in Chicago this year than have been died of Covid-19 in the entire country:

With that in mind, President Biden will soon make a trip to Chicago to tackle the problem of… convincing businesses to have vaccine mandates:

File under P for “priorities”!

Traveling to Chicago to talk about the vaccine when people are getting shot there as chaos continues at the border is perfectly on-brand for this administration.

Biden doesn’t want to talk about either one, which is why his staff make sure he never takes questions.

