The Biden administration has been trying to sweep the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan out of the news cycle for a few weeks now, even as many American citizens remain in the country. But what was going on in the Biden administration ahead of the Afghanistan withdrawal that turned into tragedy and chaos?

Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, has shared the Missouri Republican’s comments of what this administration was focused on as the Afghanistan withdrawal began to spin out of control:

⚠️THREAD: @HawleyMO lays out a devastating timeline of the woke nonsense the Biden Admin was fixated on while they ignored the impending crisis in Afghanistan. "Joe Biden and his team were more focused on their culture war than they were on protecting Americans." pic.twitter.com/4WyFYFnKbN — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

This administration sure does have its “priorities.” Here’s the timeline:

On June 11, Sec. Austin said he couldn't give an answer when asked if the US military was racist. Instead he talked about supporting "equity" One week later, 21 districts & 9 provinces had fallen under Taliban control in Afghanistan. Afghan fighters began abandoning their posts — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

On June 21, Sec. Blinken announced that the 'Progress Flag,' would fly at the State Dept. to celebrate "diversity and intersectionality" The very next day, the Taliban seized the main Afghan trade gateway — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

On June 23, Gen. Milley said he wanted to understand "white rage" and defend the Biden Admin's focus on white extremism in the military The very next day, US intelligence assessed that the Afghan government would collapse within 6 months of our withdrawal — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

On July 1, Sec. Blinken was changing US Passports to create new selections for "non binary, intersex, and gender nonconforming" The very next day, American troops withdrew from Bagram air base — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

On July 14, Sec. Blinken invited the UN to formally investigate "the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia in the US" At the exact same time, the Taliban offensive was surging across Afghanistan — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

On Aug 9, Sec. Austin was crafting a controversial, COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members The very next day, US intelligence warned that the Afghan government would collapse within 90 days or sooner — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

On Aug 17, Jake Sullivan said the Taliban was helping to provide "safe passage" for Americans fleeing Afghanistan One week later, a terrorist attack at Kabul left 13 American service members dead, at least 167 civilians wounded, and hundreds of Americans left behind enemy lines — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 23, 2021

