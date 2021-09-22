The crisis at the border continues to worsen as White House narratives crumble. Here’s the latest proof that the Biden White House must be getting desperate for a temporary solution:

🚨NBC: As it scrambles to deal w/ Haitian migrants at the border, the Biden administration is seeking a private contractor to operate a migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay w/ a requirement that some of the guards speak Spanish & Haitian Creole. https://t.co/AKyKexqTBD — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 22, 2021

"The Biden administration is seeking a private contractor to operate a migrant detention facility at the U.S. Naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with a requirement that some of the guards speak Spanish and Haitian Creole."https://t.co/uFAUj729EA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 22, 2021

Let’s get something out of the way right off the bat:

File under “imagine if Donald Trump had even tweeted this idea.” https://t.co/7BxUWTJaVR — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 22, 2021

Context: If Trump proposed this, AOC would already be crying at the Gitmo gate https://t.co/0XyYWuTojc — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 22, 2021

Sit back…

Close your eyes..

And imagine THIS “journalist” and all her left wing colleagues reactions if Trump said to put all these black folk in a former terrorist holding prison.. https://t.co/Fxu0fi5tNQ — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) September 22, 2021

The “imagine if this was Trump’s suggestion” game can be so fun sometimes.

The Biden administration constantly talks about how the Trump immigration policies were inhumane.. But I don't think they ever shipped migrants to Gitmo. https://t.co/84qszXmyFk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 22, 2021

Holy shit Biden is sending the Migrants to effing Gitmo…😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ncrtg6RCmU — theREALbenORR™️ (@theREALbenORR) September 22, 2021

This is UNBELIEVABLE! Migrants to Guantanamo??? Biden's America… https://t.co/UbdDb32IpG — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 22, 2021

It will be funny when Erik Prince wins this contract. https://t.co/hJHbk5DkSD — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 22, 2021

Where’s the AOC “crying at the fence” photo op now that Biden’s president?

They…they could just send them home instead of forcing the US taxpayer to cover this cost. Just saying. https://t.co/wOz0T7qSfr — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 22, 2021

So border patrol agents on horseback is worse than slavery but literally putting them in a detention camp is totally fine? https://t.co/fHQvsT3z62 — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) September 22, 2021

It’s kind of confusing.

I thought we were closing Guantanamo? — Steven Harp (@StevenHarp_) September 22, 2021

Obama made that a campaign pledge in 2008 but, yeah, it hasn’t happened yet.