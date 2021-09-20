President Biden spent the weekend in Delaware, and returned to the White House at around noon today. Since there’s so much going on, Biden was eager to come over and take questions from reporters. Just kidding:

Hey, it’s not as if there’s anything going on that he should address with the American people and answer questions about!

He’s not about to answer questions, and certainly not off-the-cuff ones.

Biden’s got to rest up and focus on unveiling his new “chapter of intensive diplomacy” tomorrow at the United Nations.

Over the weekend, Biden found that an even more efficient way to avoid questions was to do it by bicycle:

