President Biden’s speech today on Covid-19 and the economy contained some pretty grand claims about what his multi-trillion dollar bill would accomplish:

Biden: My $3.5 trillion “infrastructure" bill will end inflation and bad weather pic.twitter.com/HU0jPg9jBO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

There were other whoppers, but you get the point. However, Biden again didn’t want to risk getting called out on any of the lies because, at the end of his remarks, the president again made a beeline for the exit:

This is Biden turning his back to reporters as he scampers back to his safe place pic.twitter.com/zJeyGkuujc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

Now there’s a familiar sight!

The most audible question you can hear is about Nicki Minaj:

Biden takes no questions. Again. Only audible question that could be heard yelled at the president was about Nikki Minaj. Good grief on all fronts. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 16, 2021

Biden can't even answer a simple question on @NICKIMINAJ as he cowardly runs away from reporters. Watch. pic.twitter.com/oOf0Fb5VlU — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 16, 2021

Sigh.